Best tech companies to work in India has a govt organisation in top 10

New Delhi: Adobe tops the list of leading technology organisations to work for in India, followed by Nvidia and Microsoft in the second and third positions, respectively, job site Indeed said Tuesday. According to the Top-Rated Workplaces: Best in Tech report, as rated by Indian employees on Indeed, multinational companies continued to dominate the list.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) was the highest-ranked Indian organisation at number 10, and the only public sector firm to feature on the list. Others in the top ten list include, SAP, Akamai Technologies, VMware, Cisco, Intel and Citrix Systems Inc.

“The top five workplaces on the list are multinational corporations (MNCs) – a clear indication that Indian job seekers see greater scope for career advancement and work exposure in large international firms when it comes to the technology sector,” the report said.

Some of the other Indian companies that feature in the top 15 list include e-commerce company Myntra and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

“In addition to strategic and meaningful workplace programmes, companies that have focused on people management, and contributed to creating a conducive environment for their employees have been highly rated by job-seekers,” Indeed India Managing Director Sashi Kumar said.

Kumar further added that “apart from competitive remuneration, companies that work to make their employees feel like they work with, and not for the company, create a culture of ownership and instil a sense of loyalty in their employees”.

Top-Rated Workplace lists are determined at Indeed’s sole discretion based on user rankings. Indeed used a proprietary algorithm to rank companies using a variety of factors, such as average rating, number of reviews, and the history of job openings. But in general, companies with a large number of high ratings will place higher in the rankings.