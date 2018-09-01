How to get free Netflix, Amazon Prime with Airtel, Vodafone postpaid plans

To make the best of the offers, make sure you have used the one-month free trial of Netflix/Amazon Prime before you buy the OTT bundled Airtel/Vodafone plan. Photo Imaging: Kishore Rawat

New Delhi: Who doesn’t want to continue watching movies and web series on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix for free beyond the 30-day trial period? Both the over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platforms start charging after the initial first month of use. Even a basic subscription of Netflix comes at a price of Rs 500 per month. Amazon Prime is a little cheaper as you will have to shell out Rs 129 per month or Rs 999 for the annual subscription plan.

However, in a bid to increase the market for OTT content against traditional media platforms, two big telecom operators are offering you several options for free subscription plans. Bharti Airtel and Vodafone have come up with new bundled offers for Netflix and Amazon Prime. Such plans cost more than regular ones but if you do the math you will find that you are getting the OTT subscription at a price cheaper than the market.

To make the best of it, make sure you have used the one-month free trial before you buy the OTT bundled Airtel or Vodafone plan.

Airtel is offering free Netflix subscription with both its mobile and broadband postpaid plans while Vodafone is offering free Netflix only with its postpaid mobile plans. Photo: Netflix

For free Netflix subscription:

Vodafone

Vodafone’s RED postpaid plans, which offer several other benefits as well, offer free Netflix subscriptions. The Rs 999 plan gets you free Netflix for 2 months, which would have otherwise cost you Rs 1,000 (basic plan).

Vodafone’s Rs 2,999 postpaid plan gets you a 1-year Netflix subscription worth Rs 6,000. Vodafone is, however, not offering this Netflix offer to people living in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Bihar.

Those using a Samsung Galaxy S9 or S9+ along with a Vodafone postpaid SIM card also get the free 1-year Netflix subscription.

Airtel

If you are an Airtel subscriber, then you can get Netflix through both mobile postpaid plans as well as broadband plans. Airtel’s select postpaid plans of Rs 649, Rs 799, Rs 999 and other premium plans are eligible for the bundled Netflix service free for a limited period of 3 months.

As an Airtel broadband user, you can buy Rs 999 plans and those above it for the 3-month Netflix offer.

You can join Amazon Prime for free for 1 year with mobile postpaid plans of both Vodafone and Airtel. Photo: AP

For free Amazon Prime subscription:

Vodafone

Getting access to Amazon Prime is cheaper than Netflix. As a Vodafone postpaid customer, you just need an upgrade to any RED plan with monthly rentals beginning from Rs 399 and you get a Rs 999 subscription of Amazon Prime free for 12 months. You need to activate the offer using the Vodafone Play app.

Airtel

If you are on Airtel postpaid then the monthly plans begin from Rs 499 for a free Amazon Prime subscription for one year.

Tip: After the end of your offer period, Netflix and Amazon Prime service will be auto-renewed and you may be charged for it. To avoid such a situation it is better to unsubscribe after joining the platform. If you unsubscribe, your membership will end after one year and will not be auto-renewed. You can again choose to buy a subscription plan.

