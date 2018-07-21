Reliance Power Q1 profit rises 3% to Rs237.33 crore

Reliance Power had reported a consolidated net profit of ₹230.85 crore in the quarter ended on 30 June 2017. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Reliance Power on Saturday posted about 3% increase in its consolidated net profit at ₹237.33 crore in the quarter ended on 30 June 2018. The company had reported a consolidated net profit of ₹230.85 crore in the quarter ended on 30 June 2017, a BSE filing said.

According to the filing, total income of the company declined to₹2,370.55 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from ₹2,752.32 crore a year ago.

The company said that its 3,960 MW Sasan ultra mega power project (UMPP) in Madhya Pradesh operated at PLF (plant load factor or capacity utilisation) of 98.2%, the highest ever quarterly station PLF achieved since commercial operation date (COD). It also said that Sasan project’s PLF continues to be the highest among all 1,000 MW plus thermal plants in the country for two consecutive quarters.

Its 1,200 MW Rosa power plant in Uttar Pradesh operated at PLF of 63% while the 600 MW Butibori power plant in Maharashtra operated at PLF of 45%. The 40 MW Dhursar Solar PV plant in Rajasthan is operated at PLF of 21%, whereas the 45 MW Wind capacity in Vashpet, Maharashtra, is operated at PLF of 18%. The 100 MW concentrated solar power (CSP) project in Dhursar, Rajasthan, generated 31 million units, it added.

Reliance Group companies have sued HT Media Ltd, Mint’s publisher, and nine others in the Bombay high court over a 2 October 2014 front-page story that they have disputed. HT Media is contesting the case.