Adani set to foray into petrochemicals with Rs 16,000 crore Mundra project

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani. Photo: Reuters

Ahmedabad: Billionaire Gautam Adani-controlled Adani group plans to enter the petrochemicals sector by setting up a facility in a joint venture with Germany’s BASF Corp., said three officials close to the development.

The proposed factory to be built by BASF and an Adani group company will come up at a special economic zone developed by the Adani group at Mundra in Kutch district of Gujarat. The project is expected to result in an investment of about Rs 15,000 crore to Rs. 16,000 crore, said a Gujarat government official aware of the development.

Senior executives of BASF are expected to attend the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit this week where an announcement in this regard is expected to be made, he added.

The Summit, a biennial event and brainchild of Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he was chief minister of Gujarat for attracting investments in Gujarat, will be held in Gandhinagar between January 18 and 20 where heads of five countries and over 20,000 national and international delegates are expected to attend.

While BASF will hold a majority controlling stake in the new venture, Adani is likely to hold a minority stake, said another government official. He too spoke on condition of anonymity.

The proposed complex will house petroleum products in the acrylic value chain and C3 value chain which includes propylene and related derivatives among others, he added.

Sunita Sule, director, corporate affairs, South Asia for BASF declined to comment.

“A petrochemical complex requires lot of power. Adani Green Energy is one of the biggest producers of solar power in India today so it will be easy to run the proposed complex on renewable energy. Also Adani Power runs the country’s largest thermal power project at Mundra so getting power won’t be a problem. BASF is a global leader with expertise in chemicals and petrochemicals so it is a win-a-win situation for both promoters,” said an industry expert. He too spoke on condition of anonymity.

Reliance Industries Ltd, which operates two refineries with a total capacity of 68.2 million tonnes at Jamnagar, has recently set up a petrochemical complex in Gujarat.

Russian energy giant Rosneft backed Nayara Energy, earlier known as Essar Oil, has also chalked out plans for setting up of a greenfield petrochemical complex and ramping up its existing refining capacity from 20 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) to 46 mtpa at Vadinar near Jamnagar, Mint had reported on September 12 last year.

An announcement in this regard is also expected to be made at the Vibrant Gujarat summit. Nayara’s proposed petrochemical complex includes setting up an ethylene cracker and associated units, aromatics, polyester intermediates, polymer units, phenol chain and speciality chemicals.

ONGC Petro Additions Ltd, set up by state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, has also set up a petrochemical complex at Dahej in Gujarat. The complex houses a dual- feed cracker unit with a capacity of cracking gaseous and liquid feed to produce 1100 kilo tonnes per annum (ktpa) ethylene capable of producing a wide spectrum of petrochemicals.