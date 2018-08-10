GAIL Q1 net profit jumps 23%, beats estimates
Profit was Rs 1,259 crore in the three months ended June 30, compared with Rs 1,026 crore a year earlier
Last Published: Fri, Aug 10 2018. 03 00 PM IST
Bengaluru: State-run gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd reported a 23% rise in first-quarter profit on Friday and beat analysts’ estimates. Profit was Rs 1,259 crore in the three months ended June 30, compared with Rs 1,026 crore a year earlier, the company said. Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs 1,193 crore, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue from operations rose around 50% to Rs 17,299 crore.
The company’s stock was trading down 3% at 2.55 PM on the BSE on Friday.
