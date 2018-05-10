Manu Ahuja appointed Jubilant Ind chief executive

Jubilant Industries offers technology-based products and solutions to customers in India as well as globally

New Delhi: Jubilant Industries Ltd on Thursday named Manu Ahuja as chief executive and managing director of the company.

The appointment is effective from 10 May.

Ahuja has an MBA in marketing and finance from XLRI- Jamshedpur, and a Bachelor of Engineering in electronics from Thapar Institute of Engineering, Patiala.

He joins Jubilant from ASSA ABLOY Asia Pacific, the world’s largest supplier of lock and security solutions, where he served as president for South Asia for more than seven years and oversaw operations in 18 countries. In his previous assignments, Ahuja has worked with Compaq, Whirlpool and Akzo Nobel. He started out with Coats Viyella, a thread maker. The Jubilant board welcomed his appointment and said Ahuja “will take the business to greater heights”.

Ahuja said he is excited about the prospect of “building a world class organisation”.

“With strong and trusted brands, excellent technical competence and a dominant position in the polymers business, I am excited at the prospect of building a world class organisation,” he said.

The promoters of HT Media Ltd, which publishes Mint, and Jubilant Industries are closely related. There are, however, no promoter cross-holdings.