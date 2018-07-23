Maruti rolls out its 20th million vehicle
Maruti Suzuki managing director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said the 20 million production milestone is testimony of the trust in the brand
New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Monday said it had crossed cumulative production of 20 million vehicles in India from its Gurugram and Manesar facilities.
The feat was achieved in 34 years and 6 months since production started in December 1983, the company said in a statement.
Maruti Suzuki is the first car-maker in the country to cross the milestone.
“The 20 million production milestone is testimony of the trust in brand Maruti Suzuki,” said Maruti Suzuki Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa.
Of the 20 million vehicles, 14.37 million were manufactured in Gurugram, while 5.62 million vehicles rolled out of the Manesar facility, the company added.
Maruti Suzuki had reached the production milestone of 1 million vehicles in March 1994. In April 2005, it reached 5 million and in March 2011 10 million. “In the next seven years, the company achieved 20 million production,” Maruti Suzuki said.
Maruti Suzuki sells 16 vehicle models in India. It also exports to over 100 countries, including markets like Europe, Japan, Asia, Africa and Latin America.
Last month, Maruti Suzuki’s parent Suzuki Motor Corporation announced crossing the accumulated automobile production threshold of 20 million in India through Maruti Suzuki, in which it holds a 56.21% stake, and wholly-owned arm Suzuki Motor Gujarat, which supplies exclusively to Maruti Suzuki.
