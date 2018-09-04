Netflix partners with Hathway Broadband in India

Hathway subscribers will be able to pay for their Netflix subscription using their Hathway bill. Photo: AP

New Delhi: American streaming service Netflix Inc. has partnered with cable broadband provider Hathway to provide consumers access to its content through the Hathway set-top box. The set-top box will come with a remote that has a separate Netflix button allowing users to launch the streaming service. Hathway subscribers will be able to pay for their Netflix subscription using their Hathway bill.

The Hathway set-top box will be launched at an introductory price of Rs. 2,999. All existing and new Hathway broadband consumers, who subscribe to Netflix and pay through their Hathway bill for their Netflix subscription, will receive this box for free, the company said.

“In this smart and digital era, customers are looking at leading Internet entertainment services like Netflix to access high quality, well-produced entertainment. The soon-to-be launched Hathway set-top box will make watching streaming videos on large screens an incredible experience. The Hathway set-top box will be bundled with our high-speed, unlimited fibre-to-home monthly plans,” said Rajan Gupta, managing director, Hathway.

In India, Netflix is currently part of the 30-odd video-on-demand streaming platforms that vie for consumers’ attention, most importantly American competitor Amazon Prime Video, but stands out for its high pricing. Even the most basic Netflix subscription comes at Rs. 500 per month, much higher than any other service.

Apart from its vast array of global content, Netflix has just stepped up its local Indian game with the production of India originals like crime thriller Sacred Games, horror series Ghoul and feature films like Lust Stories and Love per Square Foot. On 9 May, 2018, Mint reported that Netflix plans to expand its local content in India over the next year with special focus on producing original feature films.

Industry experts estimate the company has set aside Rs. 500-600 crore per year to invest in original content in India. So far, it has signed deals with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, Anurag Kashyap’s Phantom Films and Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network Pvt. Ltd. Its other distribution deals include bundled offers with telecom companies Bharti Airtel and Vodafone.

“We’re very excited to partner with Hathway Broadband in India to bring the latest technologies and great stories under one roof,” said Tony Zameczkowski, vice-president, business development, Netflix Asia. “The Hathway set-top box will allow Hathway’s customers to use the Netflix button on their remote controls to seamlessly access and enjoy the best entertainment at high speeds.”