Sardar Patel’s Statue of Unity opens to public. Ticket price, entry timings, other details

Designed as a memorial to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Statue of Unity has been thrown open to tourists from 9 am today. Located in Gujarat’s Narmada district, the world’s tallest statue (about 600 feet), is just 3.5 km away from Kevadia town and about 200 km from Ahmedabad. For Gujarat tourism, which already has the Great Rann of Kutch and the Gandhi circuit as big attractions, the Statue of Unity is on its way to add to the list.

Although lying in a remote corner, the Gujarat government has already started promoting the Rs 3,000 crore statue as a major tourism destination. On an average, 15,000 visitors are expected daily to the site. Since it is double the height of New York’s world famous Statue of Liberty, the Statue of Unity is also likely to draw a decent number of foreign tourists besides domestic visitors from all over India.

Besides the statue itself, there are several other tourist attractions around including the valley of flowers, natural beauty of the Satpura and Vindhyachal hill ranges besides the Sardar Sarobar dam on the mighty Narmada river.

The Gujarat government has built a tourism ecosystem in Narmada district with the Statue of Unity as a prime attraction. Photo: PTI

How to book your ticket to the Statue of Unity

If you are planning a visit to the Statue of Unity, then there are two ways to book your ticket — online and on the spot. The entry gates are already open officially from today 9 am.

Online ticket booking process for the Statue of Unity has already started but tickets are being sold only for dates beginning this Saturday, November 3. You can book tickets here.

To get the best view of the picturesque environs of the Statue of Unity, you will have to shell out Rs 350 per person. The observation deck ticket takes you to a height of about 400 feet close to the chest of the Sardar Patel statue using high-speed elevators. This opportunity gives you a panaromic view of the entire Narmada river, surrounding hills and dam.

You can visit the Statue of Unity on all days of the week from 9 am to 6 pm. Photo: Reuters

Barring the observation deck, a regular entry ticket costs you about Rs 120 for adults and Rs 60 for kids between 3-15 years. For toddlers under 3, entry is free.

Entry gates are open from 9 am to 6 pm everyday. Arrangement of buses have also been made for tourists inside the complex. Boat rides will also begin soon.

Tourists will be treated with 30-minute-long laser shows in the evening every day.