Vedanta Resources operating profit up 27% to $4.1 billion in FY’18

Vedanta Resources’ revenue increased by 33% to $15.4 billion driven by firmer commodity prices and volume ramp-ups. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi:Diversified global natural resources giant Vedanta Resources on Wednesday reported a 27% surge in operating profit to $4.1 billion for 2017-18 on higher output and increase in prices.

The LSE listed company, which produces aluminium, copper, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, oil and gas and commercial energy, had registered group EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of $3.2 billion in the financial year 2016-17, it said in a statement.

Its revenue increased by 33% to $15.4 billion driven by firmer commodity prices and volume ramp-ups. The gross debt at $15.2 billion saw a reduction of $3 billion in 12 months which included repayment of $1.2 billion of temporary borrowing at Zinc India, the company said.

Vedanta Resources Plc chairman Anil Agarwal said: “...increased volumes and prices underpinned a 33% increase in revenues to reach $15.4 billion, as well as a 27% growth in EBITDA to $4.1 billion.”

Agarwal said the Group’s focus on all-round improvement was complemented by improving markets and commodity prices.

He added: “We reached record production levels at several of our businesses. We transformed our approach to developing our assets, which gives me confidence of efficient and productive ramp-ups across our world class assets... “Vedanta remains well positioned to capitalise on India’s growing resources demand. I look forward to another strong year for the company.”

About India, the mining baron said the country has an abundance of opportunities as it is one of the fastest-growing G20 economies, and by 2030 forecasts suggest it will be worth $6 trillion with a population of over 1.5 billion.

“Over 80% of India’s demand for oil and minerals is currently met by imports, and the consumption of metals per capita remains around 70% below the global average. As the country’s sole diversified natural resource group, Vedanta is uniquely placed to help power India’s growth, and we are committed to investing in its future,” he said.

He said the Indian Government has introduced important pro-business reforms that will attract global investments and be a catalyst for growth. The amended MMDRA (Mines and Mineral Development and Regulation Act) in 2015 has brought increased clarity on the licencing around mining, he said.

Key regulatory reforms around opening commercial coal mining to the private sector and the launch of Open Acreage Licensing (OALP) in the oil and gas sector to improve exploration, are some of the steps in the past year towards creating a more favourable business environment, he added.

On the new insolvency code and the resolution process therein, he said: “We have participated in this process and are very pleased at the smooth and transparent way in which it was run. “I am happy with the outcome and look forward to the integration of Electrosteel, post completion of due processes, with our Iron Ore business in Jharkhand as we focus on avenues to create value.”