IRCTC Tatkal ticket booking rules explained

No refund will be granted on cancellation of confirmed Tatkal tickets. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) offers the facility of online ticket booking. In case of planned travel, the tickets are booked in advance, but sometimes the travel plan is on a short notice. In such cases, Tatkal ticket booking comes to your rescue. A Tatkal ticket is available for a fee on first-come, first-served basis. Tatkal booking opens at 10 am for AC classes and 11 am for non-AC classes one day in advance of the actual date of journey, says Indian Railways on its portal

1. The Tatkal charges have been fixed at the rate of 10% of the basic fare for second class and 30% of the basic fare for all other classes, subject to a minimum and maximum fee.

2. Tatkal tickets will be issued for actual distance of travel, subject to the distance restriction applicable to the train.

3. Tatkal booking opens at 10 am for AC classes and 11 am for non-AC classes one day in advance of the actual date of journey. Suppose, a train leaves on 22 September 2018, booking will start at 10 am for AC classes on 21 September and at 11 am for non-AC classes.

4. It will be possible to book a maximum of only four tickets per PNR (passenger name record) in the Tatkal scheme.

5. Web services agents of IRCTC will be permitted to book only one Tatkal ticket per train per day on the internet.

6. Ticket agents are barred from booking Tatkal tickets between 10 am and noon.

7. The facility of change of name is not permitted for bookings made in the Tatkal scheme

8. No duplicate Tatkal tickets shall be issued. Duplicate Tatkal tickets shall be issued only in exceptional cases on payment of the full fare, including Tatkal charges.

9. At the time of a Tatkal ticket booking there is no need to furnish identity proof, Only one passenger needs to produce proof of identity in the original during the journey.

10. No refund will be granted on cancellation of confirmed Tatkal tickets. However, full refund of fare and Tatkal charges will be granted on Tatkal tickets under certain circumstances.

a. If the train is delayed by more than 3 hours at the journey originating point of the passenger and not the boarding point if the passenger’s journey originating point and boarding point are different.

b. If the train is to run on a diverted route and the passenger is not willing to travel.

c. If the train is to run on diverted route and boarding station or the destination or both the stations are not on the diverted route.

d. In case of non attachment of a coach in which Tatkal accommodation has been earmarked and the passenger has not been provided accommodation in the same class.

e. If the party has been accommodated in a lower class and does not want to travel. In case the party travels in a lower class, the passenger will be refunded the difference of fare and also the difference of Tatkal charges, if any.