BPCL Q1 profit rises over 3 fold, beats estimates

BPCL’s profit rose three-fold from a year earlier to ₹2,293 crore in the first quarter ended 30 June

Last Published: Wed, Aug 08 2018. 06 48 PM IST
Arnab Paul, Reuters
Brent crude oil futures climbed about 13% in the June quarter. Photo: Mint
Bengaluru: India’s Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by strong refining margins.

Profit rose three-fold from a year earlier to ₹2,293 crore ($334.16 million) in the first quarter ended 30 June, the state-controlled oil refining and marketing company said.

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of ₹1,998 crore, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Brent crude oil futures climbed about 13% in the June quarter.

Average gross refining margin, the difference between the cost of crude oil processed and the prices of refined products, rose to $7.49 per barrel from $4.88 per barrel a year earlier.

First Published: Wed, Aug 08 2018. 06 48 PM IST
Topics: BPCL BPCL Q1 profit BPCL Q1 results BPCL Q1 earnings Oil price

