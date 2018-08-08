BPCL Q1 profit rises over 3 fold, beats estimates
BPCL’s profit rose three-fold from a year earlier to ₹2,293 crore in the first quarter ended 30 June
Last Published: Wed, Aug 08 2018. 06 48 PM IST
Bengaluru: India’s Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by strong refining margins.
Profit rose three-fold from a year earlier to ₹2,293 crore ($334.16 million) in the first quarter ended 30 June, the state-controlled oil refining and marketing company said.
Analysts on average had expected a net profit of ₹1,998 crore, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Brent crude oil futures climbed about 13% in the June quarter.
Average gross refining margin, the difference between the cost of crude oil processed and the prices of refined products, rose to $7.49 per barrel from $4.88 per barrel a year earlier.
First Published: Wed, Aug 08 2018. 06 48 PM IST
More From Companies »
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- 10 things the IMF numbers tell us about the Indian economy
- Why business expectations are so tepid despite recovery in Indian economy
- What Suzlon’s flip-flop on growth guidance tells us about wind sector
- Q1 results: Wounded by fraud, no easy road ahead for PNB
- After a strong Q1, it’s now crunch time for Mahindra