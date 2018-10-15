Govt sides with RBI; no extension or rethink of data localization norms

Though more than 60 firms have complied with the RBI directive, some of the big global entities operating in India had sought relaxation from the RBI. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Both the government and the Reserve Bank of India are not in favour of extending the deadline for data localization, a senior government official said on Monday effectively putting to end all speculation and lobbying efforts by global data companies with the Union government and the central bank.

The government and the RBI also do not favour allowing data mirroring by payment firms as an alternative to only storing data locally, the official added.

RBI rules had mandated that all payment firms including MasterCard, Visa, American Express, and Paypal should store their India related data locally. Google and WhatsApp were also mandated to store data locally for their payments related businesses. The deadline for submission of compliance reports by these firms ends on 15 October.

“All system providers shall ensure that the entire data relating to payment systems operated by them are stored in a system only in India. This data should include the full end-to-end transaction details/information collected/carried/processed as part of the message/payment instruction,” RBI said in its 6 April circular.

Though more than 60 firms have complied with the RBI directive, some of the big global entities operating in India had sought relaxation from the RBI. Along with an extension of deadline, they had suggested mirroring of data wherein they store Indian related data both within India as well as in their global servers.

After the central bank refused to yield to their demands, they had also approached the Union government seeking a relaxation.

Last week, finance minister Arun Jaitley met RBI deputy governor B.P. Kanungo, economic affairs secretary Subhash Chandra Garg, financial services secretary Rajiv Kumar and IT secretary Ajay Prakash Sawhney to discuss representations made by global financial technology companies.

Among the global firms, WhatsApp is the first company to officially comply with these norms. Last week, in a statement, WhatsApp said that it has built a system that stores payments-related data locally in India.