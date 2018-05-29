Max India posts Q4 profit at Rs1.80 crore

Bombay Stock Exchange (R) in Mumbai. Max India’s total income rose to Rs8.81 crore in the latest quarter from Rs7.82 crore in the corresponding year ago period. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi:Diversified group Max India on Tuesday reported a profit of Rs1.80 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2018.

The company had reported a standalone loss of Rs4.38 crore in the March quarter of the previous fiscal, Max India said in a filing to stock exchanges.

Total income rose to Rs18.81 crore in the latest quarter from Rs7.82 crore in the corresponding year ago period.

For the fiscal year ended 31 March, 2018, Max India posted a net profit at Rs6.31 crore as compared to loss of Rs2.58 crore in the last fiscal.

Total income increased to Rs66.3.crore for the year from Rs51.6 crore in the previous fiscal.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported a loss of Rs71.29 crore during the fiscal as against net loss of Rs46.20 crore in the last year.