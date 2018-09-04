Govt notifies GSTR 9, GSTR 9C annual returns forms to curb tax evasion

The last date for filing GSTR 9 and GSTR 9C annual returns forms for 2017-18 is 31 December. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The government today notified the GSTR 9, the GST annual returns form, which will aid tax authorities in detecting tax evasion under the goods and services tax (GST). The last date for filling GSTR 9 for 2017-18 is 31 December. Tax authorities at the centre and the states are relying on this form to detect tax evasion and fraudulent claims of input tax credit. There is no detailed GST monthly returns form to facilitate matching of credit claims.

The GST annual returns form—GSTR 9 for normal taxpayers—will seek comprehensive details of all inward and outward supplies by a taxpayer to other entities in a financial year, the input tax credit and refunds claimed and the breakup of the taxes paid. At present, only a simplified monthly GSTR 3B form and GSTR 1 form is filled by tax payers, and those do not allow for invoice matching by tax authorities.

Composition dealers—those with a turnover of up to ₹ 1.5 crore and pay a fixed low rate of tax—will have to fill GSTR 9C for their annual tax returns.

“This was quite an awaited return format by the industry, especially given the limited time frame for filing, i.e. 31 December. While this development was awaited, the format of GSTR 9C, which is expected to include reconciliation with financials, attestation by auditor and other details is now being looked forward to by the industry”, said Abhishek Jain, tax partner at EY.

The annual tax returns forms asks taxpayers to report a number of details separately. These include any amendments for additional liability reported in GSTR 1 and GSTR 3B and for exempt and Non-GST supply. Details about supplies from composition dealers and reclaimed input tax credit also have to be filled in the annual returns form. Those transactions pertaining to 2017-18 but reported in April-September of the current financial year also have to be included in the annual returns form.