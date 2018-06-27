Fortis Healthcare’s Q4 loss widens to ₹ 932 crore on one-off charges
Fortis Healthcare’s burgeoning loss comes even as it’s up for sale to a bevy of suitors, including Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare and the Manipal-TPG combine
Bengaluru: Fortis Healthcare Ltd, which is embroiled in a takeover battle that has drawn international bidders, on Wednesday said loss for the March quarter, or Q4, ballooned to ₹ 932 crore, hurt by impairment charges. Fortis, which delayed reporting results for the quarter as it completed an internal probe, said the goodwill impairment charges and write-offs were related to inter-corporate deposits and advances. Net loss for the year-ago quarter was ₹ 63.8 crore.
Fortis detailed the findings of its internal investigation and said it was in the process of taking “suitable legal measures” against former executive chairman Malvinder Singh to recover payments and company assets held by him.
Fortis has become the target of a bidding war by suitors seeking to get a share of a boom in India’s private healthcare market. Its board is looking at bids from parties including Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare Bhd and a consortium of Manipal Health Enterprises and private equity firm TPG Capital.
Despite the significant interest, no suitor has gone all out on the offer price mainly due to regulatory investigations into allegations that Fortis’ founders, Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh, siphoned off funds from the company. They quit as directors in February but have denied any wrongdoing.
Fortis said it will appoint an external agency to investigate its internal controls and also evaluate its organisational structure, including the delegation of powers of the board.
More From Companies »
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Texmaco Rail, Titagarh Wagons investors cautious despite reports of large wagon order
- Intel’s interim CEO Bob Swan tells staff he doesn’t want the job
- Life and times of a startup founder after a million-dollar exit
- Rupee hits 19-month low against US dollar as crude oil prices rise
- Govt officials refuse to use electric cars made by Mahindra, Tata Motors
Mark to Market »
- Texmaco Rail, Titagarh Wagons investors cautious despite reports of large wagon order
- Will RBI’s prompt corrective action resurrect banks or incapacitate them?
- BHEL’s cheap valuation make its shares attractive, but risks remain
- What an extension for Y.C. Deveshwar says about ITC’s ability to fly solo
- IBC bitter for power projects but may be sweet for Indian economy