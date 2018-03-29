RBI imposes Rs59 crore fine on ICICI Bank
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has penalized the country’s largest private sector lender ICICI bank for violating rules regarding sale of securities from the HTM (held-to-maturity) portfolio.
“The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed through an order dated March 26, 2018, a monetary penalty of Rs589 million on ICICI Bank Limited (the bank) for non-compliance with directions issued by RBI on direct sale of securities from its HTM portfolio and specified disclosure in this regard,” said the central bank in a release on Thursday.
“This action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers,” the notice added.
Banks hold debt securities in three categories including HTM, available-for-sale (AFS) and held-for-trading (HFT).
Under the existing rules, banks can transfer the securities from the HTM portfolio at the beginning of the year. Securities held in the HTM portfolio are not for trading.
Latest News »
- Air India finally has a chance to lose the baggage
- North, South Korea fix 27 April for first summit in more than a decade
- CBSE received handwritten notes containing answers of Class 12 Economics paper
- Jasleen Royal: Bollywood’s little sunburst
- Karnataka Bank reports Rs86 crore fraud involving Gitanjali Gems
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Is India turning the corner on usage of fertilizers?
Govt has given significant fiscal push to the country’s economy in FY18
Fortis Healthcare’s investors sulk at Manipal deal but may smile if IHH Healthcare betters it
Forget job growth, employment in India fell between 2014 and 2016
GSK Consumer Healthcare’s Horlicks sale could prove to be a sticky attraction for some