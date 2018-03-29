RBI imposes Rs59 crore fine on ICICI Bank

A penalty has been slapped on ICICI Bank for non-compliance with directions issued by RBI on direct sale of securities from its HTM portfolio.

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has penalized the country’s largest private sector lender ICICI bank for violating rules regarding sale of securities from the HTM (held-to-maturity) portfolio.

“The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed through an order dated March 26, 2018, a monetary penalty of Rs589 million on ICICI Bank Limited (the bank) for non-compliance with directions issued by RBI on direct sale of securities from its HTM portfolio and specified disclosure in this regard,” said the central bank in a release on Thursday.

“This action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers,” the notice added.

Banks hold debt securities in three categories including HTM, available-for-sale (AFS) and held-for-trading (HFT).

Under the existing rules, banks can transfer the securities from the HTM portfolio at the beginning of the year. Securities held in the HTM portfolio are not for trading.