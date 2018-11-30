Fairfax to sell further stake in ICICI Lombard General Insurance

Prem Watsa’s Fairfax currently holds 9.91% stake in the ICICI Lombard General Insurance

Mumbai: Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa’s Fairfax is looking to pare its stake in general insurance company ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. Ltd and is likely to soon launch a block trade for the same, said two people aware of the development.

Watsa’s Fairfax currently holds 9.91% stake in the listed general insurance company, according to the stock exchanges. As of Thursday, Fairfax’s stake in ICICI Lombard General Insurance is worth around Rs 3,600 crore. The insurer’s market cap stood at Rs 36,373.8 crore, according to stock exchange data.

“Fairfax is looking to pare down part of its stake. They will do it through a block trades on the market. Investment bank ICICI Securities is advising the Canadian firm on the sale,” said one of the person cited above, requesting anonymity as he is not authorized to speak with the media.

The proposed trade is likely to be launched as early as on Friday or in the coming few days, he added. He declined to comment on the quantum of the stake sale.

Emails sent to Fairfax on Thursday evening did not elicit any response. A spokesperson for ICICI Securities could not be reached immediately.

This is not the first time Fairfax, which set up ICICI Lombard General Insurance in 2001 along with ICICI Bank, is selling its stake in the company.

Fairfax sold a 12.2% stake when the company went public last year in September, pocketing Rs 3,601.50 crore.

The IPO valued the general insurer at Rs 30,000 crore.

Even before the public listing, Fairfax had sold a 12.18% stake in ICICI Lombard in a pre-IPO round. In May 2017, Fairfax sold a 12.18% stake to a bunch of buyers including private equity firm Warburg Pincus. The sale fetched Fairfax around $383 million (around Rs 2,372.5 crore then).