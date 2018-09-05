Jet Airways offers 25 lakh seats on sale at up to 30% discount

Jet Airways global fare sale is applicable on both domestic and international routes. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

New Delhi: Cash-strapped private carrier Jet Airways has announced a six-day global flight ticket sale. Jet Airways has put up 25 lakh seats on discount of up to 30% on the base fare for domestic and international flights, applicable on select booking classes. The global fare sale is available on booking for one-way and return tickets, for either Premiere or Economy travel. Air passengers from India can choose to travel to any of the airline’s 66 domestic and international destinations. People in the Gulf cities can book their travel to destinations in India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Far East under this scheme, Jet Airways said in a release.

Raj Sivakumar, senior vice-president – Worldwide Sales & Distribution, Jet Airways, said, “Guests can explore a whole gamut of destinations across the globe using this exciting travel opportunity, as also make considerable savings on their bookings. Our attractive sale offer allows guests to experience Jet Airways’ unmatched network and connectivity, and its famed world-class product and in-flight service. Leveraging our code share partnerships, Jet Airways opens up destinations that will surely create memorable journeys.”

The travel period starts from 10 September and the offer will be available on all booking channels of the airline till 7 September 2018.

The Naresh Goyal-promoted Jet Airways, which posted a whopping Rs 1,323 crore loss in the June quarter, is looking for ways and means to raise capital.

The Jet Airways offer comes a day after Indigo announced the sale of 10 lakh seats at fares starting as low as Rs 999 for domestic travel and Rs 3,199 for international travel.

In a similar move, AirAsia and GoAir have also come up with discounted fare offers. AirAsia announced a new scheme offering discounted fares starting as low as Rs 1,399 for international flights and Rs 999 for domestic travel under a limited period offer.

Budget carrier GoAir is also offering flight tickets from Rs 1,099. The booking period for GoAir’s offer will close on 5 September and is applicable on travel period till 31 March 2019.