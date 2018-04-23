 CEO posts in healthcare dominated by family members - Livemint
CEO posts in healthcare dominated by family members

The healthcare sector is dominated by promoter family presence—around 74% of the CEO positions are being held by family members
In the healthcare sector, CEO pay as a multiple of employee pay is more than 100 times. Photo: iStockphoto

The median CEO pay in the healthcare sector is aligned with that of S&P BSE 500 companies. However, in specific pockets, there are a few worrying trends—more than a fourth of the CEOs draw a remuneration of more than Rs10 crore; CEO pay as a multiple of employee pay is more than 100 times; and lack of gender pay equality.

Further, the sector is dominated by promoter family presence—around 33% of companies have four or more executive directors from the family on their boards and around 74% of the CEO positions are being held by family members.

