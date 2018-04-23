CEO posts in healthcare dominated by family members
The healthcare sector is dominated by promoter family presence—around 74% of the CEO positions are being held by family members
Last Published: Mon, Apr 23 2018. 04 12 PM IST
The median CEO pay in the healthcare sector is aligned with that of S&P BSE 500 companies. However, in specific pockets, there are a few worrying trends—more than a fourth of the CEOs draw a remuneration of more than Rs10 crore; CEO pay as a multiple of employee pay is more than 100 times; and lack of gender pay equality.
Further, the sector is dominated by promoter family presence—around 33% of companies have four or more executive directors from the family on their boards and around 74% of the CEO positions are being held by family members.
First Published: Mon, Apr 23 2018. 04 11 PM IST
Latest News »
- Modi-Xi meet: No political significance in choosing Wuhan for summit, says China
- Tata Sons names ex-foreign secretary S. Jaishankar as global corporate affairs head
- New industrial policy to be announced soon: Suresh Prabhu
- Amit Shah says ‘Save the Constitution’ is Congress’ campaign to save dynasty
- Google CEO Sundar Pichai poised to cash in $380 million award this week
Latest News »
Google CEO Sundar Pichai poised to cash in $380 million award this week
Facebook rejects Australia media calls for regulation
News in Numbers: 2,116 girls below the age of 12 became victims of rape in 2016, says NCRB
India may burn, but Modi only interested in becoming PM again: Rahul Gandhi
Myth buster: Is India in the middle of a big cash crisis?
Mark to Market »
Indian economy and the threat to the current account deficit
India’s steel demand: a cloud and a silver lining
Hotel stocks raise a toast to improving fundamentals after a decade of turmoil
Q4 results of aviation firms see risk from higher oil prices
Q4 results done, what should investors in HDFC Bank focus on?