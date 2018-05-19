Trent looking to double Westside store count within five years
Tata Group’s retailer Trent is looking to start at least 10 new Westside stores in the east, where it does not have enough stores currently
Kolkata: Tata Group’s retailer Trent Ltd is looking to expand its operations by opening at least 30 new Westside stores ever year for the next five years, its managing director Phillip Auld said at a press conference in Kolkata on Friday.
Trent currently has 126 stores across the country.
The new stores are to be evenly split between metros and tier-II cities, according to Auld. In the current fiscal, Trent is looking to start at least 10 new Westside stores in the east, where it does not have enough stores currently, he added.
The planned expansion will include stores started by franchises.
