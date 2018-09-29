Elon Musk asks Tesla employees to ignore distractions

Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Photo: Bloomberg

Washington: Elon Musk cheered on progress making a key component of the Model 3 sedan and urged Tesla Inc. employees to pay no attention to distractions in a series of emails sent in the wake of the US suing him for securities fraud.

Musk, Tesla’s chairman and chief executive officer, wrote in one of the emails that the company’s Model 3 drive unit team had built more than 10,000 units in a week. That’s potentially crucial progress for a company that has been vague about when it’ll be capable of building that many complete Model 3s, the first electric vehicle it’s tried to mass-manufacture.

“You’re doing an incredible job,” Musk, 47, wrote in the subject line of a separate email sent to employees Friday. “Ignore all distractions. One more hardcore weekend and we will be victorious.”

Tesla representatives didn’t immediately comment on the emails, copies of which were obtained by Bloomberg News. Musk has called the Securities and Exchange Commission’s lawsuit unjustified, and the company’s board released a statement saying it was “fully confident” in his integrity and leadership.

