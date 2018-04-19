Tata Sons appoints Nupur Mallick as new group chief HR officer

Nupur Mallick is expected to join Tata Sons by May. Photo: Bloomberg

Mumbai: Salt to software conglomerate Tata Sons on Thursday said it appointed Nupur Mallick as the group’s chief human resource officer.

Mallick is at present director, human resources, for Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in the UK and Ireland. She will report to Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran in her new role, Tata Sons said in a statement.

Mallick is expected to join Tata Sons by May, said a person with knowledge of the matter who did not want to be named.

She will take over from S. Padmanabhan who will continue to be executive chairman of Tata Business Excellence Group and head, Sustainability Group, reporting to Chandrasekaran.

Mallick started her career with TCS in 1997 and has worked across various HR functions such as talent acquisition, organisational change management, compensation and benefits as well as employee engagement, policy and process development in multiple geographies, the statement added.