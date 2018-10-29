GoAir offers flight tickets from Rs 1,499 in new flash sale

The starting fare of Rs 1,499 is applicable on flights originating from Goa and Ranchi. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: Budget carrier GoAir is offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,499, said GoAir on its site. The booking period of GoAir’s ‘Fly Smart, Travel More’ offer starts today, 29 October 2018 and will end tomorrow. The latest offer from GoAir is valid for travel period between 29 November 2018 to 29 December 2018. The starting fare of Rs 1,499 is applicable on flights originating from Goa and Ranchi, according to GoAir’s site. Starting fares on other GoAir routes include flights originating from Ahmedabad (Rs 1,599), Jaipur (Rs 1, 699) and Nagpur (Rs 2,499).

Additionally, GoStar members can avail Rs 225 off as convenience fee on next flight, GoAir said.

Wadia group-promoted GoAir, which commenced its international operations this month, will also connect Bengaluru with Phuket in Thailand during the winter schedule.

The number of passengers carried by domestic airlines stood at 113.98 lakh in September this year, as per the data. GoAir recorded the highest on-time performance (OTP) at 90.4% from the four key airports in the country, as per the data released by aviation regulator DGCA on Wednesday.

IndiGo had earlier put 10 lakh seats for sale, with flight tickets starting from Rs 899 for domestic travel. IndiGo’s ‘Diwali sale’ was applicable for travel between 8 November 2018 and 15 April 2019.

Air India will introduce red-eye flights, also known as late night flights, with fares lower than the normal fares on sectors like Delhi-Goa- Delhi, Delhi-Coimbatore-Delhi and Bangalore-Ahmedabad-Bangalore from November 30, the airline said in a statement.

A red-eye flight departs generally late at night and arrives early morning. Because of their low fares, these flights are quite popular abroad, especially in the US and Europe.