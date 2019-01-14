Accenture CEO Pierre Nanterme steps down for health reasons

Accenture CEO Pierre Nanterme, who has held the top job since 2011 and also served as chairman, said in July 2016 that he had had surgery for colon cancer. Photo: Reuters

New York: Accenture Plc said Chief Executive Officer Pierre Nanterme stepped down for health reasons.

Chief Financial Officer David Rowland was named interim CEO, Dublin-based Accenture said Friday in a statement. Rowland also joined the board, and lead independent director Marge Magner was named non-executive chair, according to the statement.

Nanterme, who has held the top job since 2011 and also served as chairman, said in July 2016 that he had had surgery for colon cancer. The company said Friday that the reasons for his departure were related to that announcement.

Accenture, a consulting and outsourcing firm that employs 469,000 people, said there was no change to the business outlook it gave last month for 2019.

“I’ve never been more confident in our business strategy, leadership team and people,” Nanterme, 59, said in the statement.

