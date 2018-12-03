GoAir offers flight tickets from Rs 999 in New Year sale

GoAir’s Rs 999 fare is applicable on flights originating from Bagdogra, the carrier mentioned on its site. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: Budget carrier GoAir is offering flight tickets from Rs 999 in its New Year sale. The fares in GoAir’s ‘Fly Smart Save Big’ offer are applicable on travel period between 19 December 2018 and 4 January 2018, GoAir mentioned on its website. Bookings for GoAir’s Rs 999 offer starts today, 3 December 2018 and will end on 4 December. The starting fare of Rs 999 is applicable on flights originating from Bagdogra, the carrier mentioned on its site.

Starting fares on other GoAir routes include flights originating from Jammu (Rs 1,199), Kolkata (Rs 1,299), Bengaluru (Rs 1,399) Chennai (Rs 1,499), Guwahati (Rs 1,499), Hyderabad (Rs 1,499), Patna (Rs 1,599), Pune (Rs 1,599), Kochi (1, 799), Ahmedabad (Rs 1,899) .

The aggressive competition among domestic airlines has forced carriers to come up with discounted offers to lure passengers. During the first 10 months of this year, domestic airlines flew 11.46 crore passengers, a growth of 20%. GoAir had last month put up 13 lakh seats on sale, with flight tickets from Rs 1,313 to celebrate its 13th anniversary. IndiGo, India’s biggest carrier, had last month put up 10 lakh seats up for grabs in a new sale, with flight tickets from Rs 899.

Meanwhile, national carrier Air India from last month started night flights on many routes. Unlike regular flights, ticket prices in these flights start cheaper from Rs 1,000. Bengaluru-Ahmedabad-Bengaluru, Delhi-Coimbatore-Delhi and Delhi-Goa-Delhi are some of the routes covered under this Air India offer.

Wadia Group promoted GoAir currently operates across 23 domestic and two international destinations, with a fleet of 41 aircraft. GoAir recently started its international operations with flights to Male and Phuket.