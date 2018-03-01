Maruti Suzuki sales rise 13% to 136,648 units in February

The compact segment comprising Baleno, Swift and Ignis hatchbacks clocked 65,213 units, jumping 38.7% over the year ago. Photo: Reuters

Mumbai: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, India’s largest passenger carmaker, on Thursday reported a 13.3% rise in domestic sales of passenger cars for February over the year-ago period to 136,648 units, led by premium hatchback Baleno.

Automakers in India report dispatches to dealerships as sales.

The compact segment comprising Baleno, Swift and Ignis hatchbacks clocked 65,213 units, jumping 38.7% over the year ago.

The second largest contributor to growth was the utility vehicle segment, led by Vitara Brezza and S-Cross. Sales in the utility vehicle segment grew to 20,324 units, a 13.8% rise.

The mini segment comprising old workhorses Alto and WagonR grew 2.1% after several months of negative growth.

Meanwhile, sales of mid-sized Ciaz sedan declined nearly 17%, in line with a trend prevalent since July 2017, when the government withdrew the benefits extended to hybrid models under the goods and services tax (GST) regime.

At 10.55am, Maruti Suzuki India shares traded 0.15% lower at Rs8,860 on BSE, while the Sensex fell 0.13% to 34,127 points.