Lemon Tree signs contract with Laila Hotels to launch a new property in Vijayawada

New Delhi: Carnation Hotels, the wholly-owned subsidiary and management arm of Lemon Tree Hotels, on Tuesday announced that it has signed a management contract with Laila Hotels and Resorts to launch an upper midscale hotel in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.

The new property, branded Lemon Tree Premier Vijayawada, will have 120 rooms along with a banquet hall and meeting spaces, a multi-cuisine coffee shop and a bar. The hotel is aimed at both business and leisure travellers. Currently under construction, the hotel is expected to be operational by March, 2021.

“Vijayawada is one of the rapidly growing urban markets of the country, and the commercial headquarters of Andhra Pradesh. We are excited about including it in our portfolio and thank Laila Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd for choosing to partner with us. The construction of this hotel is already underway. We aim to develop this new hotel into the most preferred destination amongst business and leisure travellers visiting this city,” said Rattan Keswani, deputy managing director, Lemon Tree Hotels Limited and whole-time director, Carnation Hotels.

Lemon Tree Group operates three brands including Lemon Tree Premier which targets the upper mid-scale hotel segment. Lemon Tree Hotels is targeted at the mid-scale segment while Red Fox by Lemon Tree is targeted at the economy segment. The hotel chain currently owns and operates 48 hotels in 30 cities.

With the signing of this contract, Lemon Tree Hotels Limited now has a development pipeline of 2,985 rooms in 26 hotels across 22 cities of India, of which the Lemon Tree Premier brand comprises of 1,646 rooms in eight hotels across seven cities of India.