Spotify announces global deal with T-Series for Indian songs

The Spotify-T-Series deal also marks a big step towards the company’s official launch in India, which the company has reportedly been working on. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: American music streaming company, Spotify Inc., has announced a tie-up with T-Series, one of the biggest film and music companies in India. According to the company, the deal will give Spotify customers access to T-Series’ entire catalogue of Indian music, including regional, Bollywood and songs from emerging artists. The content will be available from today.

The deal also marks a big step towards the company’s official launch in the country, which the company has reportedly been working on. “Today’s deal with T-Series significantly strengthens our Indian music catalogue, bringing Bollywood to more than 200 million Spotify users worldwide,” said Paul Smith, Director, Head of International Licensing at Spotify.

The fact that Spotify was planning to enter India was announced back in March last year, by company CEO, Daniel Ek during an investor day presentation. Furthermore, while filing its public offering, Spotify had disclosed that it leased office space in Mumbai in 2017.

The service is currently available in over 70 countries, but India has notably missing. The company, however, had started building its collection of Indian content early. According to Spotify, “there are over 30 million people of Indian origin living overseas,” in countries like USA, Brazil, UK, Mexico and Germany, which are all countries Spotify is popular in.

According to recent reports Spotify’s official launch in India could be as early as the first quarter of 2019, though the company hasn’t confirmed the same yet.

...