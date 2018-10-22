Real estate developer Ajmera Group to invest $10 million in start-ups

The real estate company, which was founded 50 years ago, has diversified into various other sectors over the years, including power, steel and education. Photo: Mint

Bengaluru: Ajmera Group, a Mumbai-based real estate developer, is planning to invest about $10 million in start-ups as part of its expansion plan. The company has already picked up stakes in three start-ups and plans to invest in around seven more by the end of next June, according to a top executive.

The company is planning to invest in technology-based start-ups, particularly those in the fintech and software-as-a-service space. Ajmera said it would also consider outright acquisitions of such companies.

The company began to invest in the start-up space with BookMeIn, an online marketplace where users can find and book appointments for services, about two years ago. It has also invested in The Sports Gurukul, a company that runs sports programmes in schools and colleges, and ModuleX, a modular kitchen development start-up.

“We are primarily in real estate but with opportunities coming up in the start-up space and the vision of the government, I feel it is a great business opportunity. The future (of the start-up space) definitely looks really good and we want to participate in it. It also gives us an opportunity to enter into a line of business which will grow organically,” said Dhaval Ajmera, director of Ajmera Group.

The real estate company, which was founded 50 years ago, has diversified into various other sectors over the years, including power, steel and education. In September, Ajmera also entered Bahrain with its first international project, according to a Business Standard report. The company also has plans to develop residential projects in Rajkot, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Last September, another real estate firm — the Lodha Group — had tied up with Mumbai-based start-up incubator Zone Start-up India (ZSI) and launched Palava Accelerator. Lodha initially invested about $7.8 million in real estate and smart cities.

In 2016, venture capitalists and private equity firm investments in Indian start-ups had dropped by almost 24%, according to a joint report by KPMG and CB Insights. But the funding boom is back after US retail giant Walmart’s acquisition of a 77% stake in Flipkart. The content start-ups space, which has benefited from a revival in funding, is projected to close over $400 million in deals by the end of this year, Mint had reported in August.

But with the return of the funding boom, Ajmera will likely face competition from investors like SAIF Partners, Matrix India Partners and Sequoia Capital apart from its real estate peers such as Lodha.