Ananth Narayana resigns as Myntra and Jabong CEO

Outgoing Myntra CEO Ananth Narayanan. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Ananth Narayanan, the chief executive of Flipkart Group firms Myntra and Jabong, has resigned to pursue external opportunities, Reuters quoted Myntra as saying on Monday. Amar Nagaram has been named as head, Myntra and Jabong, and will be reporting to Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy.

Reports on Narayanan’s exit have been floating since Flipkart co-founder and group CEO Binny Bansal resigned in mid-November on allegations of “serious personal misconduct”. Following his exit, Flipkart owner Walmart merged Myntra and Jabong—resulting in layoffs at the smaller online fashion retailer.

Mint had on 10 December reported that Narayanan is on his way out of Myntra and his position set to be abolished, citing three people aware of the development.

Key Myntra leaders such as chief revenue officer Mithun Sundar, who took charge in April, and human resources head Manpreet Ratia, who also oversaw operations, supply chain and customer experience at Myntra, have also resigned, the people had said, requesting anonymity.

Flipkart, however, was keen on retain key personnel at Myntra, offering retention bonuses and packages to 50-75 key executives and employees, the people had said.

The Economic Times on Monday reported that Narayanan is in talks to join Star India as Hotstar CEO role and may even consider joining McKinsey US.