Cambridge Analytica files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy
Cambridge Analytica, the firm at the centre of this year’s Facebook privacy scandal, files for voluntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy in a New York court late on Thursday
Last Published: Fri, May 18 2018. 12 27 PM IST
Cambridge Analytica, the firm at the centre of this year’s Facebook privacy row, filed for voluntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy in a New York court late on Thursday.
Cambridge Analytica LLC listed assets in the range of $100,001 to $500,000 and liabilities in the range of $1 million to $10 million.
Cambridge Analytica and its British parent SCL Elections Ltd said earlier this month that they would shut down immediately and begin bankruptcy proceedings after suffering a sharp drop in business.
First Published: Fri, May 18 2018. 12 27 PM IST
