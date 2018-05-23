Fortis Healthcare investors oust fourth director from board

The two Fortis investors, who together control about 12% of Fortis, said the four board members failed to exercise their fiduciary duties. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

Bengaluru: Investors in India’s Fortis Healthcare Ltd voted out a fourth director from the hospital operator’s board, it said on Wednesday, expressing displeasure over the company’s handling of offers of investment.

Cash-strapped Fortis has received proposals of investment or takeover from five domestic and international firms, attracted by a rise in private healthcare spending and a government plan to expand access to insurance in a country lacking adequate heath facilities.

Shareholders voted on Tuesday to remove Brian Tempest, as sought by East Bridge Capital and Jupiter India. The two investors, who together control about 12% of Fortis, said the four board members failed to exercise their fiduciary duties.