Fortis Healthcare investors oust fourth director from board

The investors in Fortis Healthcare have expressed displeasure over the company’s handling of offers of investment
Last Published: Wed, May 23 2018. 02 27 PM IST
Tanvi Mehta & Zeba Siddiqui, Reuters
The two Fortis investors, who together control about 12% of Fortis, said the four board members failed to exercise their fiduciary duties. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint
Bengaluru: Investors in India’s Fortis Healthcare Ltd voted out a fourth director from the hospital operator’s board, it said on Wednesday, expressing displeasure over the company’s handling of offers of investment.

Cash-strapped Fortis has received proposals of investment or takeover from five domestic and international firms, attracted by a rise in private healthcare spending and a government plan to expand access to insurance in a country lacking adequate heath facilities.

Shareholders voted on Tuesday to remove Brian Tempest, as sought by East Bridge Capital and Jupiter India. The two investors, who together control about 12% of Fortis, said the four board members failed to exercise their fiduciary duties.

First Published: Wed, May 23 2018. 02 26 PM IST
