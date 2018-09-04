Govt working on relief package for airlines

Air India has already delayed salaries of its employees six times in the last seven months due to cash crunch. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: The government was working on a relief package for airlines, civil aviation ministry R.N. Choubey said on Tuesday. The package will focus on reducing airlines’ cost, he added.

Earlier, news agency ANI tweeted quoting Choubey that debt-ridden national carrier Air India received Rs 2,100 crore in government guaranteed borrowing.

Air India has been facing cash paucity since the government stopped funding the airline following its decision to privatise it last year. The airline has already delayed salaries of its employees six times in the last seven months due to cash crunch. It paid July salaries to employees on 14 August.

In April, the government had invited bids for a 76% stake in Air India, along with a 100% stake in subsidiary Air India Express, and 50% in Air India SATS Airport Services. However, it did not receive any bids since investors were wary of potential government interference as it would retain a 24% stake. The government eventually dropped its privatisation plan stating the time was not right for the deal.

(With PTI inputs)