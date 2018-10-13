Tesla + tequila: What Elon Musk wants to call Tesla’s new brand
Tesla submitted a trademark application on 8th October for Teslaquila, describing the planned product as a distilled agave liquor
New York: What started as an April Fools’ Day joke that left a poor taste in Tesla Inc. investors’ mouths may soon become a reality.
The electric car maker submitted a trademark application on 8th October for Teslaquila, describing the planned product as a distilled agave liquor. It was filed as “based on intent to use,” which means Tesla doesn’t have the product ready just yet. The company needs to actually be making a product to obtain the trademark.
Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted on Friday that the brand would be coming soon. Musk also posted a mock-up of roughly what the tequila bottle will look like.
Visual approximation pic.twitter.com/sMn3Pv476Y— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 12, 2018
Elon was found passed out against a Tesla Model 3, surrounded by ‘Teslaquilla’ bottles, the tracks of dried tears still visible on his cheeks. This is not a forward-looking statement, because, obviously, what’s the point?
Tesla Goes Bankrupt— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2018
Palo Alto, California, April 1, 2018 -- Despite intense efforts to raise money, including a last-ditch mass sale of Easter Eggs, we are sad to report that Tesla has gone completely and totally bankrupt. So bankrupt, you can't believe it.
Also read: Elon Musk says changing his way of working is not an option
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
