Reliance Capital posts net profit of ₹272 crore in Q1
Reliance Capital’s total income in the first quarter of 2018-19 was at ₹4,641 crore as against ₹4,444 crore in the corresponding previous year, an increase of 4%
New Delhi: Reliance Capital (RCL) Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹272 crore for the April-June quarter of the current fiscal.
The company had registered a net loss of ₹378 crore in the April-June period of 2017-18.
Total income in the first quarter of 2018-19 was at ₹4,641 crore as against ₹4,444 crore in the corresponding previous year, an increase of 4%, the company said in a release.
Company’s earnings per share stood at ₹11.70 in the first quarter. As on 30 June, 2018, total assets of Reliance Capital stood at ₹87,041 crore, up by 7% from a year ago.
The company however, did not incorporate the results of its insurance subsidiaries—Reliance General Insurance and Reliance Nippon Life Insurance.
The Reliance group firm controlled by Anil Ambani has business interests in asset management and mutual funds, pension funds, life, health and general insurance, commercial and home finance and wealth management among others.
Reliance Capital shares closed 0.15% up at ₹440.40 on BSE.
