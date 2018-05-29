RCom offers to pay Ericsson Rs500 crore to settle dispute

RCom made the settlement offer to Ericsson during an NCLAT hearing over an appeal it filed against a 15 May NCLT insolvency order. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Reliance Communications Ltd (RCom) has offered to pay Rs500 crore to Ericsson India Pvt. Ltd to settle a dispute related to unpaid dues of over Rs1,150 crore.

RCom made the offer during a National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) hearing over an appeal filed by RCom against a 15 May order of the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) initiating insolvency proceedings against it on a plea made by Ericsson for recovery of unpaid dues.

Following the offer, a two-judge NCLAT bench headed by Justice S.J Mukhopadhyay asked the Anil Ambani-led firm to settle the dispute with Swedish telecom equipment manufacturer.

Apart from RCom and Ericsson, other parties before the Appellate Tribunal include Rcom group lenders China Development Bank, State Bank of India and Standard Chartered Bank.

In 2014, Ericsson had signed a seven-year deal with Reliance Communications to operate and manage its nationwide telecom network. After non-payment of dues since 2016, Ericsson moved NCLT under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code against Reliance Communications and its two subsidiaries- Reliance Infratel and Reliance Telecom in September 2017.

Arun Kathpalia appearing for Ericsson informed the court that the principal due amount of over Rs900 crore has now inflated to Rs1,600 crore.

Post insolvency proceedings, the efforts by RCom to strike an out of court settlement with Ericsson have reportedly not worked out.

The admission kick-starts a time-bound 180-day insolvency resolution process for RCom, which can be extended by an additional 90 days. The management control of RCom along its two units now vests with resolution professionals appointed by NCLT.

Initiation of insolvency proceedings also puts a question mark on the fate on RCom’s Rs25,000 crore deal with Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio for the sale of its assets mortgaged with different banks, as a debt resolution plan.

Part of the deal with respect to the sale of tower and fibre asset is already pending before NCLAT, after NCLT Mumbai bench had imposed a stay on its sale in a plea by offshore investors of Reliance Infratel led by HSBC Daisy Investments (Mauritius) Ltd.

A stay imposed by the Bombay high Court on sale of spectrum, media convergence nodes (MCN) and real estate (at New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Jigni and Tirupati) was vacated by the Supreme Court on 5 April.

The matter would be next heard by the appellate tribunal on 30 May.

At 1.53pm, RCom shares were trading at Rs16.15, up 5.56% per share on BSE.

