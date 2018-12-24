Radio City to offer customised content across 21 Noida and Greater Noida metro stations

The co-branded feed will play curated content in Hindi across the 29.707 km metro corridor from Sector-71 in Noida to Delta Depot station in Greater Noida. Photo: NMRC website

New Delhi: Music Broadcast Ltd, the company that runs the FM brand Radio City, has partnered with Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) to provide passengers with in-transit entertainment experience. As per the agreement, Radio City will provide customised music, entertainment and trivia focused content across all the 21 stations of the NMRC Aqua Line around Noida and Greater Noida.

The co-branded feed will play curated content in Hindi across the 29.707 km metro corridor from Sector-71 in Noida to Delta Depot station in Greater Noida. The service is expected to launch in two weeks.

This is Music Broadcast Ltd - a firm promoted by Jagran Prakashan Ltd - second ‘travel entertainment’ association after it forged a similar partnership with LMRC (Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation) under which the FM brand is offering localised content across all Lucknow metro stations since September 2017.

Apurva Purohit, President, Jagran Group said that the FM brand will provide a daily feed of 16 hours to NMRC. Each slot will be of one hour out of which 40 minutes comprise music and 20 minutes will consist of local content, Noida trivia and other programmes. This will be interspersed with metro announcements. “The response towards Lucknow metro partnership has been really good and we are looking to forward to build on the in-transit offering as more metros come up in different cities,” she said.

In India, travel entertainment is mapped through listenership in private vehicles (cars) and public transport (metro). The penetration of cars in India is 6% and hence the radio car listenership is also stands at 6%. It will grow as car penetration goes up. “However, in India there are two ways listeners access radio through their phone which contributes 26% of total radio listenership and when they are at metro stations. We believe all three mobility versions of listening to FM radio will grow. As the metro expand in various cities and the FM radio becoming a part of the metro experience I believe 15% of FM listenership will come from metro, mobile listenership will go upto 35%, car will be 10% and majority 50% will be at home listenership,” Purohit added.

Currently, NMRC has signed a one-year marketing partnership with Radio City with no ad slots.

“We wanted to provide musical experience to our commuters so we decided to follow the Lucknow metro model and forge this partnership. This is one year partnership which will be extended depending on the commuters’ response. Apart from music we would be putting up art works at the stations in partnership with institutions such as Kiran Nadar Museum of Art,” said P.D. Upadhyay, executive director at Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC).

Music Broadcast Limited currently has 39 stations, including 11 newly acquired stations in Phase III auctions. Radio City in its third phase expanding to Kanpur Ajmer, Kota, Bikaner, Udaipur, Patiala, Patna, Jamshedpur, Nasik, Kolhapur and Madurai.

(HT Media Ltd, the publisher of Mint, owns Fever FM and Radio Nasha that compete with Radio City in several markets)