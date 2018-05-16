TVS Motor Q4 profit up 31% at Rs166 crore

TVS Motor’s stock closed 1.66% down at Rs611.05 on BSE. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: Chennai-based TVS Motor Co. on Wednesday reported 30.63% jump in standalone net profit to Rs165.61 crore for the March quarter riding on robust sales growth.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs126.77 crore in the year-ago period, TVS Motor said in a BSE filing. Its revenue from operations during the fourth quarter of last financial year ended 31 March 2018 stood at Rs3,992.76 crore. It was at Rs 3,076.02 crore in the same period of 2016-17.

Sales were at 8,89,141 units during the quarter under review, as against 6,74,870 units in the year-ago period, up 31.74%, it said. Motorcycle sales grew by 61.1% to 3.46 lakh units in fourth quarter of 2017-18 as against 2.15 lakh units in the same quarter a year ago.

Scooter sales were at 2.80 lakh units as compared to 2.23 lakh units, a growth of 25.5%. The company’s total exports grew by 45.3% to 1.61 lakh units in the fourth quarter of 2017-18 as compared to 1.11 lakh units in the year-ago period.

TVS Motor Co. said its board has not recommend any further dividend for the last fiscal year as two interim dividends have already been declared earlier aggregating to Rs3.30 per share (330%) on a share of Re1 each.

For 2017-18, standalone profit was at Rs662.59 crore as against Rs558.08 crore in 2016-17—a growth of 18.72%. Standalone revenue from operations for FY18 was at Rs15,472.88 crore. In FY17, it was at Rs13,190.06 crore.

