Mumbai paying the most for petrol, diesel as fuel prices touch record high. 5 things to know

Diesel rates were also on an all-time high as prices were hiked by 39 paise a litre, the steepest increase in the last 12 months. Photo: Mint

Prices of both petrol and diesel touched an all-time high figure following a 31 paise hike in fuel prices by oil marketing companies today. The difference between the cost of petrol in Delhi and Mumbai has also widened to Rs 7.5 per litre due to difference in sales tax or VAT.

Amongst all the four metro cities, petrol remains the cheapest in Delhi at Rs 79.15 while in Mumbai it is the highest at Rs 86.65, a sharp difference of Rs 7.5 per litre. In Chennai, petrol costs Rs 82.24 while it is Rs 82.06 in Kolkata. Delhi is the cheapest in all metros and most state capitals due to lower sales tax or VAT.

Here are 5 things to know about petrol, diesel prices:

1. Since August 16, petrol prices have risen by over Rs 2 per litre while diesel prices have been hiked by Rs 2.42 per litre.

2. Diesel rates were also on an all-time high as prices were hiked by 39 paise a litre, the steepest increase in the last 12 months. In Mumbai, a litre of diesel costs Rs 75.54 per litre while in Delhi it is Rs 71.15. In Chennai, the price is Rs 75.19 litre and Rs 74 per litre in Kolkata, according to daily price notification issued by state-owned oil firms.

3. The increase in petrol, diesel prices is on account of the falling exchange rate of rupee and a sharp rise in crude oil rates. Rupee is at an all-time low of Rs 71 while crude oil has gained $7 a barrel in the last two weeks.

4. Prices of CNG and PNG has also shot up. Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) has raised the prices of CNG by 63 paise per kg and by Rs 1.11 per standard cubic meter for piped natural gas supplied to households for cooking purposes. CNG now costs Rs. 42.60 per kg in Delhi and Rs 49.30 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

5. The consumer price of PNG to the households in Delhi has been increased to Rs 28.25 per scm, while same in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad would be Rs 30.10 per scm, which has been increased by Rs 1.26 per scm.