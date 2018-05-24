Manipal-TPG extends validity of its revised offer for Fortis

The modified new offer shall remains valid and binding in its entirety until 6 June for acceptance by FHL board and for recommendation to the shareholders of FHL, Manipal-TPG combine said. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The Manipal-TPG combine has said it has extended the validity of its modified offer for Fortis Healthcare to 6 June.

On 17 May, Malaysian firm IHH Healthcare Berhard had extended the acceptance period of its enhanced revised proposal for Fortis to 29 May.

In a letter to the directors of Fortis Healthcare Ltd (FHL), Manipal-TPG combine said it understands FHL board is still in the process of considering the modified new offer.

“Our modified offer is valid till 29 May and in order to provide FHL board with sufficient time to consider our modified offer, we propose to extend the validity of our modified new offer...,” the letter added.

The modified new offer shall remains valid and binding in its entirety until 6 June for acceptance by FHL board and for recommendation to the shareholders of FHL, Manipal-TPG combine said.

The offer shall stand automatically revoked and terminated if it is not accepted by the FHL Board or the company’s shareholders within their acceptance period respectively, the letter said.

Earlier on 14 May, Manipal-TPG combine had again sweetened its offer for Fortis at Rs180 per share, thereby increasing the valuation of the healthcare company to Rs9,403 crore.

“For purposes of merger, a value of Rs9,403 crore shall be attributed to FHL and a value of Rs6,070 crore shall be attributed to MHEPL as had been originally determined by the independent valuers for the purpose of the transaction,” Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt. Ltd (MHEPL) had said in a letter presenting the revised offer.