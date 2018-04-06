Lupin receives EIR from USFDA for Pithampur facility, shares jump 7%

In November last, Lupin had received warning letter from USFDA for its manufacturing facilities in Goa and Pithampur. File Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Drug firm Lupin Ltd on Friday said that it has received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Pithampur, Unit 1 manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh.

The inspection was conducted in July 2017, it said in a BSE filing. In November last, Lupin had received warning letter from USFDA for its manufacturing facilities in Goa and Pithampur.

USFDA gives EIR on closure of inspection of an establishment that is the subject of an FDA or FDA-contracted inspection.

At 11.42am, Lupin shares were up 4.07% to Rs818 on BSE. In intraday trade, the stock was rose over 7% to Rs842.45.