IndiGo operator InterGlobe reports 97% plunge in first-quarter profit
Profit for the quarter ended 30 June fell to 27.79 crores from 811 crores a year earlier, the company said on Monday
Last Published: Mon, Jul 30 2018. 05 45 PM IST
Bengaluru: InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which operates top Indian airline IndiGo, reported a 97 percent plunge in first quarter profit hurt by higher fuel expenses and forex losses.
Profit for the quarter ended 30 June fell to 27.79 crores from 811 crores a year earlier, the company said on Monday.
Revenue from operations rose 13.2% to 6,512 crores.
First Published: Mon, Jul 30 2018. 05 45 PM IST
More From Companies »
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Macro-risks may delay progress towards closing infra gap: S&P
- There are more working women than working men in this Indian state
- RBI’s interest rate-setting panel begins meeting
- How a Delhi-based professor is fixing WhatsApp’s fake news problem with machine learning
- Tech Mahindra Q1 net profit up 12.4% to Rs898 crore