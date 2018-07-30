 IndiGo operator InterGlobe reports 97% plunge in first-quarter profit - Livemint
IndiGo operator InterGlobe reports 97% plunge in first-quarter profit

Profit for the quarter ended 30 June fell to 27.79 crores from 811 crores a year earlier, the company said on Monday

Last Published: Mon, Jul 30 2018. 05 45 PM IST
Krishna V Kurup
Revenue from operations rose 13.2% to 6,512 crores.
Bengaluru: InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which operates top Indian airline IndiGo, reported a 97 percent plunge in first quarter profit hurt by higher fuel expenses and forex losses.

Profit for the quarter ended 30 June fell to 27.79 crores from 811 crores a year earlier, the company said on Monday.

Revenue from operations rose 13.2% to 6,512 crores.

