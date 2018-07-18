NCLAT reserves order on Numetal, Arcelor pleas over Essar Steel bids
A two-member NCLAT bench has asked both the resolution applicants to file written submissions by Monday
New Delhi: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday reserved its order on petitions filed by ArcelorMittal and Russia’s VTB Capital-backed Numetal over issues pertaining to eligibility of their bids for taking over debt-ridden Essar Steel.
A two-member NCLAT bench headed by chairman S.J. Mukhopadhaya has asked both the resolution applicants to file written submissions by Monday.
The NCLAT concluded hearings on petitions challenging their disqualification in the first round of bidding. On May 22, the NCLAT had ordered status quo on insolvency proceedings of Essar Steel following the petitions.
Both Numetal and ArcelorMittal have bid in the second round after their offers in the first round were ruled as invalid. Numetal was disqualified because of a 25% holding by Aurora Trust of the Ruia family, promoters of Essar Steel. ArcelorMittal’s first bid was rejected because of its holding in loan defaulting companies, Uttam Galva Steel and KSS Petron.
For the second round of bidding, VTB Bank sought to sever ties with the Ruia family by buying out Aurora Trust’s stake in Numetal. ArcelorMittal, on the other hand, transferred Rs7,000 crore to an escrow account of SBI to clear outstanding loans of Uttam Galva and KSS Petron.
In the second round of bidding, Vedanta Resources joined the race. Besides, JSW teamed up with Numetal.
More From Companies »
- DoT looking into Vodafone-Idea plea on recalculating dues
- Air India sell-off to be revisited after oil, rupee stabilise
- Friend or foe? EU risks Donald Trump Twitter storm with Google fine
- ED chargesheet against Sterling Biotech director in bank loan fraud case
- HT Media and Next Mediaworks propose merger of radio arms
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Twitter records 115 billion impressions during FIFA World Cup
- European Union to curb steel imports after Trump tariffs
- Controversial bank reconstruction bill may be pulled out
- Thailand’s CP Group-owned Lots Wholesale opens its flagship India store in Delhi
- H-1B visas: India ‘closely engaged’ with US govt: V.K. Singh
Mark to Market »
- Fund managers slashing allocations to equities in emerging markets, shows BAML survey
- ICICI Lombard tightens grip on profitability in a lean growth quarter
- TCNS Clothing IPO: Valuations capture the upsides adequately
- Nightmare of Indian Accounting Standard 115 comes to haunt firms in the real estate sector
- What is driving the optimism in stocks of paint companies?