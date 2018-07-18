NCLAT reserves order on Numetal, Arcelor pleas over Essar Steel bids

On May 22, the NCLAT had ordered status quo on insolvency proceedings of Essar Steel following the petitions.

New Delhi: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday reserved its order on petitions filed by ArcelorMittal and Russia’s VTB Capital-backed Numetal over issues pertaining to eligibility of their bids for taking over debt-ridden Essar Steel.

A two-member NCLAT bench headed by chairman S.J. Mukhopadhaya has asked both the resolution applicants to file written submissions by Monday.

The NCLAT concluded hearings on petitions challenging their disqualification in the first round of bidding. On May 22, the NCLAT had ordered status quo on insolvency proceedings of Essar Steel following the petitions.

Both Numetal and ArcelorMittal have bid in the second round after their offers in the first round were ruled as invalid. Numetal was disqualified because of a 25% holding by Aurora Trust of the Ruia family, promoters of Essar Steel. ArcelorMittal’s first bid was rejected because of its holding in loan defaulting companies, Uttam Galva Steel and KSS Petron.

For the second round of bidding, VTB Bank sought to sever ties with the Ruia family by buying out Aurora Trust’s stake in Numetal. ArcelorMittal, on the other hand, transferred Rs7,000 crore to an escrow account of SBI to clear outstanding loans of Uttam Galva and KSS Petron.

In the second round of bidding, Vedanta Resources joined the race. Besides, JSW teamed up with Numetal.