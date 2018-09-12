Vijay Mallya in UK court for extradition case hearing

Former Kingfisher Airlines promoter Vijay Mallya outside the Westminster Magistrate’s Court, London, on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg

London: Vijay Mallya arrived at a London court today for a hearing in his extradition case, during which the judge is expected to review a video of the Mumbai jail cell prepared by India for the embattled liquor tycoon. The 62-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines boss reached the Westminster Magistrates’ Court at around 2pm India time. The Westminster Magistrates’ Court is expected to hear the final closing arguments in the case, after which a timeline for a ruling is likely to become clearer.

Mallya, who has been on bail on an extradition warrant since his arrest in April last year, responded to reporters gathered outside the court in his characteristic manner.

“The courts will decide”, he said. “As far as I am concerned, I have made a comprehensive settlement offer before the Karnataka high court. I hope the honourable judges will consider it favourably; everybody gets paid off and I guess that’s the primary objective,” said Mallya. India is seeking Vijay Mallya’s extradition on charges of fraud and money laundering amounting to around ₹ 9,000 crore.

At a previous hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in July, judge Emma Arbuthnot asked the Indian authorities to submit a “step-by-step video” of the Barrack 12 of the Arthur Road Jail, where Mallya would be housed once extradited, for “avoidance of doubt” over availability of natural light.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), arguing on behalf of the Indian government, had agreed to the request and the video has since been submitted to the court.

Mallya’s defence team had demanded an inspection of the jail cell to ensure it meets the UK’s human rights obligations related to extradition proceedings.

The CPS stressed that the Indian government had provided “adequate material” which rendered the need for an inspection unnecessary, leading to the demand for a video recording to be reviewed by the court.

The extradition trial, which opened at the London court on 4 December last year, is aimed at laying out a prima facie case of fraud against Mallya. It also seeks to prove there are no “bars to extradition” and that the tycoon is assured a fair trial in India over his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines’ alleged default of over ₹ 9,000 crores in loan from a consortium of Indian banks.

The CPS has argued that the evidence they have presented establishes “dishonesty” on the part of the businessman and that there are no bars to him being extradited from the UK to face Indian courts. Mallya’s defence team has deposed a series of expert witnesses to claim that he had no “fraudulent” intentions and that he is unlikely to get a fair trial in India.