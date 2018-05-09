NCLAT allows Bhushan Power creditors to consider Liberty House’s resolution plan
New Delhi: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday allowed the committee of creditors (CoC) for Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd to consider the resolution plans submitted before it and arrive at a decision with respect to a successful bidder.
An NCLAT bench headed by justice S.J. Mukhopadhyay was hearing an appeal moved by Tata Steel, one of the bidders in the race to acquire debt-ridden Bhushan Power and Steel, against an National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order directing the CoC to consider UK-based Liberty House’s resolution plan and “take (an) appropriate commercial decision”.
The bench asked the CoC to place the decision with respect to a successful bidder in a sealed cover.
This decision would, however, be subject to the final outcome of the appeal.
The appellate tribunal directed that it must give reasons for rejecting one resolution plan or the other and asked the CoC to ensure that whichever plan is approved has provisions for secured and unsecured creditors, government dues and the employees.
NCLAT also asked the CoC to seek suggestions from the operational creditors of the corporate debtor before deciding upon a successful resolution applicant.
CoC was also directed to record any suggestions made by the board of directors of the corporate debtor.
Liberty House had moved NCLT on 26 February against the rejection of its “unopened” bid for the corporate debtor by CoC for late submission and failure to submit certain documents such as a confidentiality undertaking.
The last date for submission of bids was 8 February, whereas the insolvency resolution professional received Liberty House’s proposal on 20 February.
Bhushan Power and Steel, which owes over Rs48,500 crore to a consortium of lenders led by Punjab National Bank (PNB), is among the 12 large companies identified by the Reserve Bank of India for early insolvency resolution. The resolution period for the company ends on 23 June.
The case would be next heard on 24 May.
