India cheapest country to watch Amazon Prime Video, Americans pay the most

New Delhi:Available at a monthly membership price of Rs 129, online streaming platform Amazon Prime Video is the cheapest in India and the most expensive in the United States, according to a study by technology research firm Comparitech Limited. In a list of 28 countries, India has been found the cheapest place to watch Amazon Prime Video.

“If we compare the overall cost per month of Amazon Prime Video around the world, India is by far the cheapest place to get it. At a cost of just $1.76 (£1.37) per month, it’s $11.23 or £4.62 cheaper than the US or UK, respectively,” the study said. With 2,351 titles, including movies, shows and documentaries, Amazon Prime Video is 115% cheaper in India than the average.

Indians pay just Rs 129 per month as subscription charges while Americans pay $12.99 monthly for Amazon Prime Video, according to the study. India is followed by Japan, Brazil, Australia and Mexico in the cheapest list. In India, Amazon Prime’s annual membership plan comes at a discounted price of Rs 999 besides a free one-month trial. Amazon also offers free Prime subscription as part of bundled offers with Vodafone and Airtel.

On a per title cost basis for Amazon Prime Video, Indians pay one of the lowest rates.

In the list of most expensive countries to watch Amazon Prime Video, US tops the list followed by Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the UK. By paying the most, Americans also get to watch the most number of movies and TV shows on the over-the-top video streaming platform. The US version has close to 17,000 movies and over 1,300 TV shows. In India, on other hand, Amazon Prime Video library consists of close to 2,000 movies and about 400 shows, according to the report.

Singapore has the lowest number of titles — 700. This is about 25 times less than the US.

The Comparitech study shows that Indian subscribers to Amazon Prime Video also pay one of the lowest rates per title. In a country-by-country comparison of subscription price and library size, it found that Indian customers are paying 137% less than the worldwide average on a per title basis.

Already having a rich library of English movies and shows, Amazon is now going to add more regional content in Hindi, Kannada, Bengali and Marathi to attract more viewers and take on growing competition in the OTT market.