Canara Bank posts 15.1% second-quarter profit on tax write-back

Analysts had expected a loss of 1.16 billion rupees for Canara Bank, according to Refinitiv data

Last Published: Wed, Oct 31 2018. 05 04 PM IST
Chris Thomas, Reuters
Canara Bank’s rise was mainly helped by tax write-back. Photo: Mint
Bengaluru: India’s Canara Bank Ltd reported a 15.1% rise in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday, helped by a tax write-back.

Net profit came in at Rs300 crore ($40.56 million) for the three months ended 30 September, compared with a profit of Rs260 crore a year ago, helped by a tax gain of Rs807 crore.

Analysts had expected a loss of Rs116 crore, according to Refinitiv data.

However, provisions for the quarter surged 31.5% to Rs2,835 crore, as the lender set aside more funds for bad loans, the bank said.

Asset quality improved, with gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans dropping to 10.56% at end-September compared with 11.05% in the previous quarter. This was still higher than 10.51% in the same period a year ago.

First Published: Wed, Oct 31 2018. 05 04 PM IST
