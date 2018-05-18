 Biocon sells 1.88% stake in Syngene for Rs230 crore - Livemint
Biocon sells 1.88% stake in Syngene for Rs230 crore

Syngene International promoter Biocon says it has sold 37,65,574 equity shares of Syngene amounting to 1.88% through open market sale
PTI
Shares of Biocon were trading 1.60% at Rs650.00 apiece on BSE. Photo: Mint
New Delhi: Biocon Ltd has sold close to 2% stake in its research arm Syngene International for an estimated Rs230 crore.

“Biocon, the promoter of Syngene International, on 16 May 2018 has sold 37,65,574 equity shares amounting to 1.88% of the equity share capital of Syngene through open market sale,” Biocon said in a regulatory filing.

In a separate filing, Syngene said Biocon has sold the shares for achieving minimum public shareholding requirement.

Based on average weighted price of Syngene’s shares on 16 May at Rs611.02 apiece, the transaction is estimated at Rs230.08 crore. Post transaction, stake of promoter and promoter group in the company stands at 72.57%. Public shareholding is 25.90%.

Shares of Biocon were trading 1.60% at Rs650.00 apiece on BSE.

First Published: Fri, May 18 2018. 03 47 PM IST
