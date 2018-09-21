 IL&FS unable to meet interest payment obligations - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Companies

IL&FS unable to meet interest payment obligations

IL&FS was also unable to meet its obligations for a letter of credit payment to IDBI Bank, which were due on Thursday

Last Published: Fri, Sep 21 2018. 10 51 PM IST
Aditya Kalra, Reuters
In recent days, IL&FS has also said it has been unable to service its commercial paper obligations. Photo: Reuters
In recent days, IL&FS has also said it has been unable to service its commercial paper obligations. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) was unable to service its obligations on interest payments on non-convertible debentures that were due on Friday, the company said in a statement.

The company was also unable to meet its obligations for a letter of credit payment to IDBI Bank, which were due on Thursday, it said in a stock exchange filing.

In recent days, the company has also said it has been unable to service its commercial paper obligations. On 15 September IL&FS told the exchanges that it had received “notices for delays and defaults” in servicing some inter-corporate deposits.

Separately on Friday, IL&FS said its managing director and chief executive Ramesh C. Bawa had resigned.

First Published: Fri, Sep 21 2018. 10 42 PM IST
Topics: IL&FS IL&FS obligations IL&FS interest payment Ramesh C Bawa Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services

More From Companies »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »