IL&FS unable to meet interest payment obligations
IL&FS was also unable to meet its obligations for a letter of credit payment to IDBI Bank, which were due on Thursday
Last Published: Fri, Sep 21 2018. 10 51 PM IST
New Delhi: Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) was unable to service its obligations on interest payments on non-convertible debentures that were due on Friday, the company said in a statement.
The company was also unable to meet its obligations for a letter of credit payment to IDBI Bank, which were due on Thursday, it said in a stock exchange filing.
In recent days, the company has also said it has been unable to service its commercial paper obligations. On 15 September IL&FS told the exchanges that it had received “notices for delays and defaults” in servicing some inter-corporate deposits.
Separately on Friday, IL&FS said its managing director and chief executive Ramesh C. Bawa had resigned.
First Published: Fri, Sep 21 2018. 10 42 PM IST
